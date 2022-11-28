Polyphony Digital is "considering" launching Gran Turismo 7 for PC

HQ

Sony and Playstation have begun to increasingly make a presence in the PC market with their small but ever-growing library of ports of their previously console-exclusive titles. Earlier this year saw the release of Sackboy, Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection and Spider-Man, complete with its sequel Miles Morales.

Fans are now obviously hoping to see more games make the leap to PC and now Kazunori Yamauchi, the creator behind Grand Turismo has opened the door to a possible PC version. In an interview with GTPlanet , Yamauchi was asked the question and replied that "yes it's something that he and the studio are considering and looking into". But he did also explain that it would involve a lot of work and that the process would by no means be easy. Here is his full reply:

"Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title, there are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K/60p natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform. It's not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it."

Would you have liked to see Gran Turismo on PC?