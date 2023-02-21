Polymega retro emulation console is getting a free app

HQ

The Polymega retro console allows gamers to make use of their old discs for the original PlayStation, Sega Saturn, TurboGrafx CD, and more by emulating classic games. There are even options for cartridge-based modules, which let you emulate games from the NES, N64, and Sega Mega Drive.

However, at the price of $549, with extra modules costing anywhere between $80 and $90, it seems the cost of entry for the Polymega is a bit much. Playmaji, the company behind the Polymega, is looking to change that, by integrating a free app.

The app will offer the console's basic emulation functionality for free, but will require a disc drive to use. For those without access to a disc drive, Playmaji is also selling the cheaper $150 Polymega Remix, which is a USB disc drive capable of ripping discs.

Playmaji says that the closed beta for the app will launch sometime in March, and that those who've already bought a console or anything from the Polymega website will get early access.