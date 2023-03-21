Polyarc presents its new project, a competitive multiplayer game in VR

Polyarc, the studio responsible for bringing us the great VR adventures Moss and Moss II, has unveiled its next title, in which the studio will tackle the competitive side of multiplayer games in VR. This next game, provisionally titled Polyarc Champion, will have a closed test phase (Playtest) that will take place between the 14th and 16th of April, and whose registration is already open through this link.

"We're excited to see VR gamers continue to grow, now with millions of players in the community, as hardware manufacturers bring even more immersive and accessible technology to market," said Tam Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of Polyarc. "As a game development studio that aspires to create games for everyone, we want to find new ways to entertain all VR gamers, including offering experiences for gamers that can be added to virtual reality. With that in mind, the current large number of players gives us the opportunity to test ideas we've had for multiplayer gameplay that can offer more to competitive gamers".

"It's clear to us after seeing the player community and receiving feedback that there are many VR players looking for and wanting to play more competitive multiplayer games. We are excited about this opportunity, as VR has its own advantages for multiplayer gaming. The opportunity to read players' aim, as well as their intentions when they move their head and arms are some of the elements that make playing these games challenging. We're looking forward to sharing more about what we've been working on and how much fun we're having playing."

We hope to have more news on the studio's new title very soon, and you can see the first art sketches below.