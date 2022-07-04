Polium One, the first console designed for NFT games, is born

HQ

We have already heard several companies talking about the applications and uses of NFTs in current and future developments. Although the path is still somewhat fuzzy, many companies are already investigating how they want to implement this technology in their products. So far we have always talked about software, but today we have learned about the first game console designed to operate with blockchain games. From several blockchains, in fact.

Its name is Polium One, and it is a pretty amazing device, since the official website reports that the hardware includes touch lock by fingerprint, 4K resolution (and even 8K), 120 frames per second, and ray tracing. All designed to have the best quality with games operating on the following confirmed blockchains: Solana, Ethereum, Binance, ImmutableX, , Harmony, WAX and Polygon, all from the same wallet. The controller is quite similar in design to Sony's DualShock, although it features a Wallet button for access to the wallet while gaming.

It seems that the project is further along than one might expect, considering the relatively short time these titles have been on the market. The roadmap the company has set for itself behind the Podium One includes shipping development kits to studios in mid-2023, and bringing the console to market by the end of 2024.

And what games will be able to run on it? Well, the website itself has shared an image of the main HUB where you can read some titles such as Axie Infinity, Grit or Guild of Guardians, so it seems that the big titles already implemented in the sector give their approval to the future hardware.

It is undoubtedly another sign of the irruption of this new form of business in video games, and we will have to wait if any of the big companies that are already investigating the technology (such as Ubisoft and Square Enix) are encouraged to collaborate with their future games on Podium One. If you want to keep up to date with this new player in the console market, you can check out their Twitter account here.