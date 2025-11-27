HQ

As we reported last week, Namibian politician Adolf Hitler Uunona, whose name unfailingly surprises international readers, was once again expected to cruise to victory as voters in the Ompundja Constituency head to the polls on Wednesday, November 26.

Now, we have learned that this has become real. The Namibian politician who shares his name with Nazi Germany's Adolf Hitler, has retained his seat in the northern Ompundja constituency for the fifth consecutive term, according to local reports (via Euronews).

Uunona has represented the area in the Oshana region since 2004 as a member of the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO), and while the official vote count has not yet been released, multiple sources suggest he won by a large margin.

Adolf Hitler Uunona // Shutterstock

In 2020, he secured 85% of the vote in a constituency of fewer than 5,000 residents. Uunona, 59, is recognized for his grassroots work and anti-apartheid efforts. He has repeatedly stated that he has no connection to Nazi ideology.

Uunona explains that his father named him after the historical figure without fully understanding the implications, and that he personally views the name as normal. In daily life, he goes by Adolf Uunona and has no plans to change it.

SWAPO, originally rooted in Namibia's liberation movement, promotes anti-colonial policies and has gradually shifted toward more centrist, market-oriented positions. Namibia, a former German colony, still has Germanic names like Adolf in common use.