Political party in Portugal requests "reassessment" of Morocco's co-hosting of World Cup 2030

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LIVRE, a green political party in Portugal, has asked the Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro and the Portuguese Football Federation a "reassessment" of Morocco's participation in the organization of World Cup 2030, co-hosted between Portugal, Morocco and Spain, following the migration crisis in the Spanish city of Ceuta, in the cost of Morocco, in which around 100 people died when around 70,000 crossed the border on Thursday July 30.

"A country that violates international law and uses vulnerable people as a tool for political pressure does not have the conditions to be a partner in an organization that depends on cooperation, trust, and the free movement between countries", the left-wing party wrote on X.

In the video posted by the party, LIVRE's leader Jorge Pinto said that Morocco's "instrumentalization of Moroccan citizens in Ceuta", including minors, follows "decades of systematic violations of the human rights of its own people or the denial of self-determination and violent repression of the Sahrawi people" and that the event "confirms that there are no political conditions or guarantees of security and loyal cooperation between Morocco and Spain and Portugal to maintain this joint organization".

LIVRE's request is similar to what a deputy from the political party Sumar, in Spain, said on Monday, in which he suggested Spain should refrain from co-hosting the competition with Morocco.