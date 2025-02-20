HQ

In Russia, a growing number of political activists and dissenters are being sent to psychiatric institutions under dubious claims of mental illness, a practice reminiscent of the Soviet era's punitive psychiatry.

According to various human rights organizations and lawyers (via Reuters), this trend has escalated since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Among the cases highlighted are those of individuals like Yekaterina Fatyanova, a journalist sent to a psychiatric hospital after publishing an article critical of the war.

These individuals, often accused of spreading anti-government sentiments or criticizing the conflict, are subjected to harsh and degrading treatments, such as forced medical examinations. Rights advocates argue that these practices not only aim to silence opposition but also serve as a form of social isolation and punishment for speaking out.

In many cases, the mental illness diagnosis is used as a tool to undermine the credibility of these individuals, further isolating them from the public. For now, it remains to be seen whether more details will emerge regarding the resurgence of punitive psychiatry in Russia.