Polish opposition candidate wins presidential race

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Poland. We now know that Poland's presidential election just ended with a tight win for nationalist candidate Karol Nawrocki (50.89% of the votes), supported by the conservative Law and Justice party, according to exit polls.
The result signals a potential clash between the presidency and the current pro-European government led by Donald Tusk. Nawrocki, known for his eurosceptic stance and controversial campaign, is expected to block key liberal reforms.