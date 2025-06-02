English
Polish opposition candidate wins presidential race

Karol Nawrocki secures narrow victory, posing challenge to pro-European agenda.

The latest news on Poland. We now know that Poland's presidential election just ended with a tight win for nationalist candidate Karol Nawrocki (50.89% of the votes), supported by the conservative Law and Justice party, according to exit polls.

The result signals a potential clash between the presidency and the current pro-European government led by Donald Tusk. Nawrocki, known for his eurosceptic stance and controversial campaign, is expected to block key liberal reforms.

Karol Nawrocki. Candidate for the office of the President of the Republic of Poland in the elections in 2025.

