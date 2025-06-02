Polish opposition candidate wins presidential race

HQ

The latest news on Poland . We now know that Poland's presidential election just ended with a tight win for nationalist candidate Karol Nawrocki (50.89% of the votes), supported by the conservative Law and Justice party, according to exit polls.

The result signals a potential clash between the presidency and the current pro-European government led by Donald Tusk. Nawrocki, known for his eurosceptic stance and controversial campaign, is expected to block key liberal reforms.