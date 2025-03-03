Lech Walesa criticises Trump over Ukraine clash

HQ

Lech Walesa, the legendary Polish figure who helped dismantle Communism, has taken a firm stance against Donald Trump's public confrontation with Volodymyr Zelensky, expressing deep dismay in a letter signed by 39 former Polish political prisoners.

The letter, which Walesa shared in a post on Facebook, denounced Trump's accusations of ingratitude and disrespect toward the United States, framing them as an insult to Ukraine's struggle against Russia.

Comparing the atmosphere of Trump's meeting with Zelensky to the grim interrogations of Poland's communist past, the signatories emphasised that American support for Ukraine should not be seen as a transaction but as a commitment to democratic values.

With tensions rising and Washington's role in the war now under scrutiny, the fallout from this diplomatic clash may have significant consequences for Ukraine's battle for survival. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.