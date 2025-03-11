Polish government unveils new military training initiative

HQ

In a recent government briefing on Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the government's plans to roll out a voluntary military training programme beginning next year (via Reuters).

With the objective of preparing one hundred thousand citizens by 2027, the government conveyed that the Ministry of National Defence is in the process of finalizing proposals to establish the programme's framework.

This announcement comes at a time when European Union leaders are meeting to discuss support for Ukraine and strategies for strengthening continental defence, intertwining local goals with broader conversations on European security and civic engagement.