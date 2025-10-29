Polish fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea

HQ

Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 aircraft over the Baltic Sea on Tuesday while it was conducting a reconnaissance mission without a filed flight plan or active transponder, the Polish army said on Wednesday.

According to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, the Russian plane remained in international airspace and did not violate Polish territory. However, the interception highlights ongoing tensions in the region.

The incident follows a series of similar episodes in recent weeks. In September, three Russian military jets entered Estonian airspace for about 12 minutes, shortly after more than 20 Russian drones crossed into Polish territory.

Earlier this month, Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, said Moscow appeared to have been deterred by the alliance's firm reaction to earlier violations but warned that Russia would likely continue to test NATO's defenses.