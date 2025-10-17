Polish court deliberates on extradition of suspect to Germany in disputed Nord Stream case

HQ

Today, a Polish court is set to decide whether to extradite the Ukrainian diver wanted by Germany for his alleged role in the Nord Stream explosions.

The case has sparked political friction, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk suggesting that surrendering the suspect would not serve Poland's interests.

The controversial pipelines, long criticized in Warsaw for deepening Europe's energy dependence on Russia, remain a symbol of past divisions between the two nations.

While German prosecutors accuse the man of sabotage, his lawyer insists on his innocence, framing the case as politically charged amid ongoing regional tensions.

