Polish army steps in to help protect key power grid sites from Russian "state terrorism"
Poland's army will support the national grid operator PSE.
Poland's army will support the national grid operator PSE in securing critical transformer stations under a new agreement signed on Wednesday, as concerns grow over Russian drone incursions and sabotage attempts.
According to this new agreement, the cooperation includes information-sharing, joint training exercises and military assistance in procuring equipment such as anti-drone systems, though funding details were not disclosed.
Warsaw has faced repeated incidents since 2022, including arson, sabotage and a railway explosion, which officials describe as examples of Russian "state terrorism." Meanwhile, Moscow denies involvement.
The agreement aims to strengthen protection across more than 16,000 km of high-voltage lines and 110 transformer stations, which play a key role in linking the Baltic system with the rest of Europe. PSE is also seeking EU funding to reinforce vulnerable sites and is expanding its own armed security.