Police in Kentucky just crushed an Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

In an effort to crack down on street racing, the Kentucky State Police Department has apparently invited the local press to witness the crushing of a tuned, insanely fast 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat that was seized during an investigation into racing on public roads. Before the car was crushed, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg stood in front of the press to explain that they are now taking further action against street racers and that you can get your expensive performance car crushed if you do 2 Fast, 2 Furious for real in the state of Kentucky.

Louisville Mayor on the Car Crushing:

"This isn't just about one car. It's about protecting lives, restoring order, and showing that our city stands united against reckless behavior. This should serve as a warning to those who think they can turn our streets into speedways."

You can watch the press stunt down below:

