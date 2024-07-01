Polestar unveils "entry-level" Polestar 3 model

HQ

Polestar has expanded its line-up of electric vehicles by unveiling a new iteration of the Polestar 3. It's regarded as the Long range Single motor model, which is also described as an entry-level option, even if the price hardly reflects that.

The car is powered by an 111 kWh battery pack that uses the same 250 kW peak charging as the Dual Motor version to enable 10-80% charge on DC power in just 30 minutes. It will also then allow you to travel 650 km on one charge, making it ideal for longer journeys, while kicking out 490 Nm of torque and delivering 0-100 km/h in 7.8 seconds.

The Polestar 3 Long range Single motor will retail starting at €79,890, and is available to order in Europe today, with North America and Australia set to follow.

Polestar

This is an ad: