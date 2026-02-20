Polestar plans to launch four new cars in just three years
They call it the "biggest model offensive" in the company's history.
While something on less than solid ground, Polestar has firmly found its footing on the modern EV market, with strong launches of both the Polestar 3 and especially 4. Now though, they plan to go big, with what the company is calling "the biggest model offensive in Polestar's history".
Through a press release sent to Gamereactor Polestar confirms that they will launch four new cars in just three years. This begins with first deliveries of the Polestar 5 this Summer, followed by a facelift for the Polestar 4 during Q4 of 2026. In 2027 a "sequel" to the iconic Polestar 2 will launch followed by the compact SV Polestar 7 in 2028.
"Polestar continues to challenge the automotive industry - now entering high-growth, high-value segments at record speed," says CEO Michael Lohscheller in a statement.
Recently, Polestar celebrated their best year of sales ever, and they have big expectations of the upcoming Polestar 5, which is being referered to by Lohscheller as a "brand halo" model.