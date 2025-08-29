Polestar is bringing GeoGuessr to its models

Being able to play video games in cars is becoming increasingly common, with many modern vehicles, and typically electric vehicles, offering ways to enjoy many games through their infotainment systems. The next to build on this is Polestar, with the Swedish brand now teaming up with GeoGuessr to feature the title in its fleet.

This incorporation of GeoGuessr in Polestar models is pretty typical for the format, enabling users to study their surroundings in-game in a bid to determine the exact location they have been dropped in the world. The main catch is that the Polestar 4 version of the game also incorporates the model's digital rear-view mirror, enabling you to see the location you have been placed in-game in reverse too.

Speaking about this collaboration, GeoGuessr's CEO and co-founder, Daniel Antell, explains: "Every driver is using maps, GeoGuessr is turning navigation into a way to explore the world and have fun. That is why teaming up with Polestar feels very natural. It is also great to work with a fellow Swedish global brand."

You can download GeoGuessr Polestar edition now via the in-car browser, and even play this edition of the game by heading over here.

This is an ad: