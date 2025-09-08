Polestar has unveiled the GT model 5

HQ

Polestar has unveiled the upcoming Polestar 5, their GT car that you can order now and costs £112K in standard version. If you want the Dual Motor model, the price is £150K. This Audi E-tron GT rival comes equipped with a specially developed advanced Polestar platform in aluminum, a proprietary engine and 800V electrical architecture with 650 kW and 1,015Nm of total power. The battery pack is 112 kWh and in the standard model the range is stated to be 670 km per charge while the Performance edition goes 560 km on a charge.

Michael Lohscheller, CEO of Polestar:

"Polestar 5 brings the future into the present. Our vision for Polestar's design, technology and sustainability focus is no longer just a dream - it is a reality that our customers can now buy. With its pure Scandinavian design, advanced platform, powerful engines, sophisticated chassis, groundbreaking technology and consciously sustainable materials, Polestar 5 is a beacon for the industry and the perfect flagship model for Polestar."