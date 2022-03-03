Polestar has unveiled a new car equipped with its own drone

HQ

The Swedish automotive brand, Polestar has announced its latest vehicle, a convertible car that is electric and comes with its own deployable drone. Yes, you read that right. Known as the Polestar 02, this car is a roadster that is stated to offer a "combination of electric performance, responsive dynamics, and top-down driving with a total absence of engine noise".

It's a car that aims to redefine the definition of what a sports car is, as the press release states, but as for how a drone plays into that plan you ask, well it doesn't really.

According to the car manufacturer, the drone has been added to film the driver on-the-go. Able to be deployed in motion, the drone uses one of three flight modes to shoot in a variety of different ways, all so that the driver can "star in their own films".

Otherwise, the Polestar 02 is constructed with sustainable materials and will come with a variety of other features, including a built-in Google operating system.

There has not yet been a mention of the price of the car or when it will debut, but as Engadget reports, the car manufacturer does intend to release three new cars over the next three years.