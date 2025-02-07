Polaris is selling its Dakar Rally-winning UTV

HQ

While we can't at all vouch for its effectiveness and useability on regular roads around the world, if you find yourself routinely crossing desert conditions and want to start doing that faster while looking cooler than ever, Polaris might have a solution.

The car maker has affirmed that its RZR Pro R Factory model, which has proved to be indomitable at the past two Dakar Rally events, winning the SSV class for two years running, will soon be available to purchase by consumers.

The car is regarded as a performance offroader with a desert-racing design, and it is built to "excel in the world's most challenging competitions" all by "delivering an elite, race-ready platform".

To begin with, only 30 models will be made available throughout 2025 but Polaris does intend to create more in future years. The RZR Pro R Factory will have a starting price of $139,999 and in terms of the release date for the model, this has yet to be communicated.

