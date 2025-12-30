Poland's Tusk says peace in Ukraine could come within weeks: "Peace is on the horizon"

HQ

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that an end to the war in Ukraine could be achieved within weeks, following talks with European leaders, Canada and NATO. He stressed that recent diplomatic developments had created real momentum, even if a final agreement was not yet guaranteed.

Peace is on the horizon

"Peace is on the horizon," Tusk told a government meeting in Warsaw, adding that the coming weeks (rather than months or years) could prove decisive. He said discussions would intensify by January, when leaders would need to take concrete decisions on Ukraine's future and regional security.

Tusk pointed to United States security guarantees offered to Kyiv as a key reason for cautious optimism, but acknowledged that Ukraine would likely face difficult compromises, particularly on territorial issues. Control of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the fate of eastern Ukraine remain major sticking points.

Thorny issues still unresolved

His comments came despite fresh tensions after Moscow accused Kyiv of attacking a Russian presidential residence, a claim Ukraine has dismissed as fabricated. The Kremlin has said its negotiating stance could harden, raising doubts over how quickly talks can progress.

United States President Donald Trump said earlier this week that negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were "very close" to an agreement, though he admitted that several "thorny issues" were still unresolved.