Poland will shoot down flying objects when they violate territory and fly over the country, Tusk warns

The drone violation of Poland has been making headlines for the last few days. Now, Poland's Prime Minister has stated that the country will shoot down any objects entering its airspace in clear violation, stressing there is no room for hesitation in such cases. "We will take the decision to shoot down flying objects when they violate our territory and fly over Poland. There is absolutely no discussion about that... When we're dealing with situations that aren't entirely clear, such as the recent flight of Russian fighter jets over the Petrobaltic platform. But without any violation, because these aren't our territorial waters. You really need to think twice before deciding on actions that could trigger a very acute phase of conflict... I also need to be absolutely certain that all allies will treat this in exactly the same way as we do." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!