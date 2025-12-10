Poland weighs MiG-29 swap for Ukrainian drone tech

HQ

Poland says it's negotiating a possible transfer of its ageing MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in return for access to Ukrainian drone technology, Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed on Wednesday. The move would reflect what Warsaw calls "two-way solidarity," as both countries look to strengthen their security ties.

The MiG-29 fighter jets, inherited from the Soviet era, are nearing the end of their service life. Poland's General Staff said the fighters have limited modernisation prospects, and that handing them over would support Ukraine while reinforcing NATO's eastern flank. A final decision, however, has not yet been made.

If the transfer goes ahead, Poland's F-16s and FA-50s would take over the missions currently flown by the retiring MiGs. In return, Warsaw is in talks to obtain specific Ukrainian drone and missile technologies, systems that have grown increasingly valuable in modern warfare.

Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz:

"In some time, MiG-29 aircraft will no longer serve in the Polish Air Force due to their depleted service life. We are negotiating with the Ukrainian side about transferring the MiG-29s, but we are also discussing transferring technologies to Poland, such as drones. This solidarity must be two-way. It will be an element of the allied policy of supporting Ukraine and maintaining the security of NATO's eastern flank."