Poland warns Putin against using its airspace on way to Hungary

Poland just cautioned Putin not to travel through its airspace for his planned meeting with Trump in Hungary, suggesting it could be compelled to enforce the international arrest warrant issued by the ICC.

"I cannot guarantee that an independent Polish court won't order the government to escort such an aircraft down to hand the suspect to the court in The Hague," Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told Radio Rodzina.

"And, therefore, if this summit is to take place, hopefully with the participation of the victim of the aggression, the aircraft will use a different route," Sikorski added.

However, while Warsaw took a firm stance, Bulgaria signaled it might allow the Russian leader to cross its skies if it could help advance peace talks on Ukraine.

The planned summit in Budapest highlights deep divisions within the European Union, as Hungary remains one of the few states maintaining close ties with Russia.

