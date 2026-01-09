Tusk warns Greenland dispute could strain NATO unity: "I'm very worried"

HQ

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday that rising tensions between the United States and its allies over Greenland risk unsettling NATO at a time when cohesion is critical for European security.

Speaking in Warsaw, Tusk said Poland was uneasy about Washington's recent signals that it could seek control over Greenland, warning that disputes among allies could weaken the alliance and play into Russia's hands. Poland sees NATO and the United States as central pillars of its defence strategy as Moscow grows more assertive in the region.

Donald Tusk // Shutterstock

Tusk stressed that Poland's close relationship with Washington obliges it to speak plainly. As a "particularly loyal" United States ally, he said, Warsaw should not shy away from voicing concern when alliance unity is at stake.

"I'm very worried about the Greenland issue," Tusk said, adding that broader political and ideological tensions inside the United States were also spilling over into NATO. Honest dialogue among allies, he argued, was essential to preserving trust and stability within the bloc.

European officials have cautioned that any attempt by the United States to seize Greenland from Denmark would send shockwaves through NATO, deepening rifts between Washington and European capitals and potentially undermining deterrence against Russia.