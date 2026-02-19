Poland urges citizens to leave Iran amid "very, very real" prospect of war

HQ

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has urged Polish citizens to immediately leave Iran, warning that the prospect of active conflict is "very, very real."

Speaking at a press conference, Tusk said tensions in the region could escalate within "a few, a dozen or several dozen hours," adding that evacuation might soon no longer be possible. "Under no circumstances should anyone be travelling to that country."

The prime minister stressed that previous crises had shown the risks of ignoring official warnings. He called on Poles currently in Iran to depart without delay and advised others to cancel any planned trips, cautioning that if a "hot conflict" breaks out, authorities may be unable to guarantee safe passage out of the country...