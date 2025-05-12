Poland to shut Russian consulate in Krakow after arson allegations

Dansk
The latest news on Poland and Russia. Poland has decided to close the Russian consulate in Krakow after concluding that Russian intelligence orchestrated the May 2024 fire that devastated a major shopping centre in Warsaw.
This move deepens an already deteriorating relationship between the two countries, with Poland citing repeated sabotage and cyberattacks as reasons for action. Meanwhile, Russia has denied any involvement and promised a response.