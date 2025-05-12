English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Poland to shut Russian consulate in Krakow after arson allegations

Warsaw links massive shopping centre fire to Russian sabotage.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Poland and Russia. Poland has decided to close the Russian consulate in Krakow after concluding that Russian intelligence orchestrated the May 2024 fire that devastated a major shopping centre in Warsaw.

This move deepens an already deteriorating relationship between the two countries, with Poland citing repeated sabotage and cyberattacks as reasons for action. Meanwhile, Russia has denied any involvement and promised a response.

Poland to shut Russian consulate in Krakow after arson allegations
2024 Warsaw mall arson // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsPolandRussia


Loading next content