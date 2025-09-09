Poland to shut Belarus border

HQ

"On Friday, Russian-Belarusian maneuvers, very aggressive from a military doctrine perspective, begin in Belarus, very close to the Polish border," Tusk told a government meeting. "Therefore, for national security reasons, we will close the border with Belarus, including railway crossings, in connection with the Zapad maneuvers on Thursday at midnight." So, as you can read, Poland will temporarily close its remaining border crossings with Belarus as large-scale Russian-Belarusian drills are set to begin near its frontier. The Zapad exercises, which involve scenarios of nuclear use and advanced missile systems, have triggered concern across NATO's eastern flank. Warsaw views the maneuvers as unusually aggressive and is taking precautionary steps to limit exposure to potential threats. Relations between the two neighbors, already strained since the war in Ukraine, have grown increasingly hostile with recent espionage claims deepening the divide. Of course, if you want to learn more info, you can do so through the following link. Go!