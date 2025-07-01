Poland to reinstate border checks with Germany and Lithuania

HQ

The latest news on Poland, Germany, and Lithuania . Poland will reintroduce temporary border controls with Germany and Lithuania in early July, citing a need to curb irregular migration, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

"We consider the temporary reintroduction of controls necessary to reduce the uncontrolled flows of migrants across the Polish-German border to a minimum," Donald Tusk told a government meeting on Tuesday. Then, Friedrich Merz gave us more info.

"We know that the Polish government also wants to impose border controls with Lithuania in order to limit illegal border crossings from Lithuania to Poland," Merz told a news conference. "So, we have a common problem here that we want to solve together."

The decision comes amid rising political tensions at home, where the government faces criticism from nationalist groups over returns of migrants from Germany. Poland insists the numbers remain manageable but sees the checks as a necessary precaution.