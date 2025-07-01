English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Poland to reinstate border checks with Germany and Lithuania

The move follows growing domestic pressure over migration and mirrors similar measures across the EU.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Poland, Germany, and Lithuania. Poland will reintroduce temporary border controls with Germany and Lithuania in early July, citing a need to curb irregular migration, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

"We consider the temporary reintroduction of controls necessary to reduce the uncontrolled flows of migrants across the Polish-German border to a minimum," Donald Tusk told a government meeting on Tuesday. Then, Friedrich Merz gave us more info.

"We know that the Polish government also wants to impose border controls with Lithuania in order to limit illegal border crossings from Lithuania to Poland," Merz told a news conference. "So, we have a common problem here that we want to solve together."

The decision comes amid rising political tensions at home, where the government faces criticism from nationalist groups over returns of migrants from Germany. Poland insists the numbers remain manageable but sees the checks as a necessary precaution.

Poland to reinstate border checks with Germany and Lithuania
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - May 31, 2022: Former European Council President Donald Tusk will leave his role as president of the European Peoples Party. He return to domestic politics as opposition leader // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsPolandGermanyLithuania


Loading next content