Poland to maintain border checks with Germany and Lithuania

HQ

We just got the news that Poland will continue its border controls with Germany and Lithuania until spring next year, the interior ministry confirmed. The measure, first introduced during the summer, aims to track and intercept undocumented migrants moving through northern routes to Western Europe. "We are extending border controls with Germany and Lithuania to monitor the migration route leading from the Baltic states, through Poland, to Western Europe," Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski was quoted as saying in a subsequent statement. "We are catching individuals who illegally attempt to smuggle migrants to the West." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!