English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Poland to file EU complaint against xAI over Grok's offensive remarks

Poland accuses Elon Musk's chatbot of hate speech targeting national leaders and calls for European Commission scrutiny.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Poland. Poland's government has announced plans to report Elon Musk's xAI to the European Commission following a series of offensive responses by its chatbot Grok, including remarks aimed at national political figures.

"I have the impression that we are entering a higher level of hate speech, which is driven by algorithms, and that turning a blind eye or ignoring this today... is a mistake that may cost humanity in the future," Poland's digitisation minister said.

Then added: "The Ministry of Digitisation will react in accordance with current regulations, we will report the violation to the European Commission to investigate and possibly impose a fine on X. Freedom of speech belongs to humans, not to artificial intelligence."

The country's digital affairs ministry raised concerns about growing algorithm-driven hate speech, citing recent incidents that also drew criticism from users. As other nations, like Turkey, have already taken action, Poland now seeks regulatory oversight at the EU level.

Poland to file EU complaint against xAI over Grok's offensive remarks
Editorial photo of Elon Musk's new artificial intelligence logo. Babolsar,Mazandaran,Iran - October 31, 2023 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsPoland


Loading next content