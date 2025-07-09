Poland to file EU complaint against xAI over Grok's offensive remarks

HQ

The latest news on Poland . Poland's government has announced plans to report Elon Musk's xAI to the European Commission following a series of offensive responses by its chatbot Grok, including remarks aimed at national political figures.



"I have the impression that we are entering a higher level of hate speech, which is driven by algorithms, and that turning a blind eye or ignoring this today... is a mistake that may cost humanity in the future," Poland's digitisation minister said.

Then added: "The Ministry of Digitisation will react in accordance with current regulations, we will report the violation to the European Commission to investigate and possibly impose a fine on X. Freedom of speech belongs to humans, not to artificial intelligence."

The country's digital affairs ministry raised concerns about growing algorithm-driven hate speech, citing recent incidents that also drew criticism from users. As other nations, like Turkey, have already taken action, Poland now seeks regulatory oversight at the EU level.