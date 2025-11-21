Poland to deploy 10,000 troops to guard infrastructure after series of Russian attacks

HQ

Poland will deploy 10,000 soldiers across the country to protect critical infrastructure following what officials describe as a growing wave of Russian "hybrid war" operations. The decision comes after the attack on a key railway line earlier this week, which the government has labelled "state terrorism".

Defence officials said troops will be stationed at strategic sites, including railways, energy facilities and communication networks, as Warsaw strengthens security amid fears of further cross-border sabotage attempts. Poland has been testing new counter-drone technologies, including American MEROPS interception systems, in response to the recent incidents.

The announcement follows several months of heightened tension along Poland's eastern border, where authorities report repeated attempts by Russian forces and aligned groups to disrupt logistics connected to Ukraine's war effort. Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned that Moscow is intensifying efforts to destabilise NATO's eastern flank.