Poland suspends asylum applications amid border tensions

The latest news on Poland . The country has temporarily suspended the right of migrants arriving via its border with Belarus to apply for asylum, citing growing security concerns and the need to control the increasing flow of migrants through the region.

The controversial decision, endorsed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk and signed into law by President Andrzej Duda, allows Polish authorities to halt asylum applications for up to 60 days, citing the need to strengthen border security.

While the government emphasizes that this is a temporary measure targeting individuals deemed a threat to state security, human rights argue that it violates Poland's European Union obligations and could result in unlawful pushbacks.

Despite criticism, the government insists the measure is necessary to protect national security and control the ongoing influx of migrants, many of whom are organized by Belarus. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.