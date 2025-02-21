Poland stresses defence spending as top budget priority

HQ

Poland's Finance Minister, Andrzej Domanski, confirmed in a recent radio interview on Friday (via Reuters) that defence spending will continue to be a primary focus of the country's budget in 2025.

The nation, which has already allocated 4.7% of its gross domestic product to military expenditures, one of the highest in NATO, is urging other European Union countries to support proposals allowing higher defence budgets without breaching the EU's fiscal guidelines.

Domanski emphasised that Poland's security dictates all other investments, noting that only in a safe environment can other developments thrive. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Donald Tusk has pushed for new EU fiscal rules to back European defence and proposed using frozen Russian assets to finance aid for Ukraine.

European leaders are working toward a faster collective response, especially as the United States accelerates diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. For now, it remains to be seen whether the European Union will adjust its fiscal rules to accommodate these defence priorities.