Poland secures $1.7 billion deal for modern infantry fighting vehicles

111 Borsuk vehicles to replace soviet-era models.

The latest news on Poland. The country has reached a milestone in its defense modernization with the signing of a PLN 6.57 billion ($1.7 billion) contract to acquire 111 Borsuk amphibious infantry fighting vehicles from the state-run PGZ defense group.

This new fleet will replace the aging Soviet-designed BWP-1s currently in use. The Borsuk, developed locally, promises advanced capabilities with its ZSSW-30 remote-controlled turret and amphibious features, while bolstering the Polish defense sector and economy.

The deal, which spans from 2025 to 2029, is the first under a larger framework agreement for 1,400 units, marking a significant step in Poland's defense strategy. For now, it remains to be seen how the new military vehicles will contribute to the country's regional security.

Szczecin, Poland. October 2022: Combat Infantry Vehicle "Borsuk". Prototype of a Polish combat infantry vehicle. 3D illustration // Shutterstock

