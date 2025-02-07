Poland stands firm against European Union migration pact

HQ

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made a new statement during his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, declaring that Poland will not accept any additional immigrants under the European Union's Pact on Migration and Asylum, citing the overwhelming presence of nearly two million Ukrainian refugees already in the country.

Tusk emphasized that Poland, currently facing significant migratory pressure, is unable to take on further burdens and will not implement the migration pact in a way that would introduce new quotas. While recognizing the European Union's efforts to establish solidarity mechanisms, Tusk underscored that Poland has already contributed more than anyone could have anticipated, particularly in hosting refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged Poland's exceptional solidarity with Ukraine, promising that the EU will take these circumstances into account while providing additional financial support for Poland's border security. For now, it remains to be seen how the European Union will balance its migration policies in the rest of its territories.