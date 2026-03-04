Poland signals possible pursuit of nuclear weapons

HQ

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk indicated that Poland may eventually seek its own nuclear arsenal as Europe bolsters deterrence amid concerns about the US commitment to defending the continent. Tusk emphasized that Poland "takes nuclear security very seriously" and aims to develop autonomous capabilities in the future, while continuing to invest in nuclear energy infrastructure.

Although Poland remains a signatory to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and is committed not to acquire atomic weapons, it has signed a treaty with France that could allow temporary protection from French nuclear missiles. Tusk noted ongoing talks with France, Sweden, and Denmark, including a possible deployment of nuclear-capable French fighter jets to allied nations.

The decision reflects a growing European effort to strengthen regional deterrence, and aligns with calls from domestic figures like President Karol Nawrocki, who supports Poland joining a nuclear project. Tusk's approach favors European collaboration over reliance on the US, signaling a shift in Warsaw's strategic defense posture...