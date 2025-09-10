Poland shoots down Russian drones after "huge number" violated airspace This marks the first time a member of the alliance has fired shots in the war.

HQ Yesterday, Poland declared it would shut its border with Belarus at midnight local time on Thursday due to military exercises led by Russia occurring in Belarus. Now, Poland has confirmed it has intercepted and destroyed a "huge number" of drones that crossed into its territory during a large-scale Russian assault on Ukraine, calling the incident an act of aggression against a NATO member. Authorities closed airports and urged residents in several regions to stay indoors as security services tracked multiple objects. This marks the first time a member of the alliance has taken direct defensive action against Russian drones since the start of the war, raising concerns of a dangerous precedent for Europe.