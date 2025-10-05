Poland scrambles fighter jets as Russia strikes western Ukraine

HQ

We just got the news that Poland activated its air defences early Sunday after a new wave of Russian missile and drone strikes hit western Ukraine, prompting air raid alerts across the country. "Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness," Poland's operational command said in a post on X. "Last night, Ukraine once again came under a combined Russian attack. More than 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones. The Russians struck with cruise missiles, "shaheds" and Kinzhals among other things. The Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, and Kirovohrad regions were all targeted," Zelensky wrote on X.