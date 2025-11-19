World news
Poland scrambles fighter jets and closes airports after Russian strikes near its border with Ukraine
The armed forces raise readiness as missile and drone attacks hit western Ukraine.
HQ
Poland temporarily closed Rzeszów and Lublin airports and scrambled Polish and allied aircraft as a precaution after Russia launched strikes on western Ukraine close to the Polish border, the country's armed forces said.
Quick-reaction fighter pairs and an early warning aircraft were scrambled, while ground-based air defence and radar systems were moved to their highest state of readiness, the operational command said in a post on X.
The alerts followed a wave of Russian missile and drone attacks across Ukraine, with almost the entire country under air raid warnings around 04:00 GMT/05:00 in Poland and 04:00 in the United Kingdom. For more info, check out the post below.