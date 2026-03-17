Poland rules out sending troops to Iran, says PM

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Donald Tusk says Poland will not send troops to Iran, arguing the conflict does not directly affect the country's security interests.

Speaking in Warsaw, Tusk said the decision applied to Poland's land, air and naval forces, adding that allies including the United States understood the stance. His comments come as Donald Trump urges partners to help secure the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing hostilities.

Tusk stressed that Poland remains focused on strengthening its own defences, particularly around the Baltic region and the ongoing security challenges linked to neighbouring Ukraine. Other European allies, including Germany, Spain and Italy, have also declined to take part in operations in the Gulf.