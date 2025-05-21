Poland reports suspicious Russian ship activity near Sweden power cable

HQ

The latest news on Russia, Poland and Sweden . Poland has just identified a Russian ship operating under sanctions performing suspicious manoeuvres near a critical undersea cable connecting Poland and Sweden, Donald Tusk said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Following a swift response by Polish forces, the vessel reportedly retreated to a Russian port, with naval assets dispatched to monitor the area. The cable supports electricity exchange between the two nations amid heightened NATO security in the Baltic region.