LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | The Siege and the Sandfox
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      World news

      Poland reports suspicious Russian ship activity near Sweden power cable

      Polish military intervenes after vessel conducts unusual manoeuvres near Baltic power link.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The latest news on Russia, Poland and Sweden. Poland has just identified a Russian ship operating under sanctions performing suspicious manoeuvres near a critical undersea cable connecting Poland and Sweden, Donald Tusk said in a post on X on Wednesday.

      Following a swift response by Polish forces, the vessel reportedly retreated to a Russian port, with naval assets dispatched to monitor the area. The cable supports electricity exchange between the two nations amid heightened NATO security in the Baltic region.

      Poland reports suspicious Russian ship activity near Sweden power cable
      Donald Tusk // Shutterstock

      This post is tagged as:

      World newsRussiaPolandSweden


      Loading next content