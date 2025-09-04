Poland reports overnight drone intrusions

HQ

The latest news on Poland . Polish authorities have confirmed that two drones entered national airspace overnight, triggering heightened vigilance but causing no damage or casualties. An incident which could be related to Russia-Ukraine.

"We had two airspace violations," General Maciej Klisz, Operational Commander of the Armed Forces, told a news conference. "These two violations were under the full control of national forces and units assigned to the state defence system."

The incursions were swiftly monitored and controlled by military units, who confirmed that the objects departed without incident. Officials offered few details on the drones' origin, though tensions remain high after past stray missiles and drone incidents in the region.