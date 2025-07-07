Poland reinstates border checks with Germany and Lithuania

HQ

The latest news on Poland, Germany and Lithuania . Poland will temporarily reintroduce border controls with Germany and Lithuania starting Monday, citing rising concerns over illegal migration and Berlin's handling of returns, as announced last week (here).

"On the night of Sunday to Monday, we are introducing border controls at these borders. This is taking place in accordance with EU regulations and the Schengen Borders Code," Polish Interior and Administration Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said while in Budzisko.

The decision, backed by Polish leadership, aims to address pressure at frontiers and respond to cross-border tensions with neighboring states. While the move complies with EU guidelines, questions remain over its long-term compatibility with Schengen principles.