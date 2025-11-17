Poland: Railway explosion on Warsaw-Lublin route is an "unprecedented act of sabotage"

HQ

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has now said that the explosion that destroyed part of the railway track on the Warsaw-Lublin line on Sunday was caused by sabotage.

Authorities confirmed that an explosive device damaged the tracks, and emergency services along with prosecutors are investigating. Officials also reported additional damage closer to Lublin, suggesting the attack may have targeted multiple points along the route.

The incident was first reported when a train driver noticed damage on the line in central Poland. While no casualties have been reported, the explosion disrupted train services and raised alarms over the security of Poland's transport infrastructure.

Poland has been a major transit hub for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and officials have repeatedly warned that this role could make the country a target for sabotage or hybrid attacks. Similar to recent airport incidents.

In recent months, Poland has detained suspects allegedly working on behalf of Russian intelligence to strike critical infrastructure, heightening fears that the blast was part of a deliberate campaign to disrupt supply routes. Donald Tusk on X:

"Blowing up the rail track on the Warsaw-Lublin route is an unprecedented act of sabotage targeting directly the security of the Polish state and its civilians. This route is also crucially important for delivering aid to Ukraine. We will catch the perpetrators, whoever they are."