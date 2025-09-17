Poland pushes EU to cut Russian oil ties sooner

HQ

We just got the news that Poland is pressing fellow European Union members to halt Russian oil imports by the end of 2026, arguing that continued reliance poses political and security risks. The country's energy minister stressed that bringing forward the deadline would strengthen unity within the bloc, especially after the drone recent incidents highlighting regional tensions. While most EU states have already severed ties with Moscow's supplies, countries such as Hungary and Slovakia remain dependent on pipeline deliveries. Brussels had originally set 2028 as the target date, but Poland insists the timetable must be shortened to 2026 and has offered to support others in securing alternative energy sources. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!