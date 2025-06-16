Poland prepares to evacuate citizens from Israel via Jordan

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Iran. Poland is organising an evacuation for its nationals currently stranded in Israel, using neighbouring Jordan as a transit route. The operation, announced by a deputy foreign minister, will target tourists and short-term visitors.
"We assume we will be ready in the next few dozen hours, (the evacuation) will concern those who are stuck as tourists and those staying for a short stay," Henryka Moscicka-Dendys, a deputy foreign minister of Poland, told reporters on Monday.