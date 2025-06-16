Poland prepares to evacuate citizens from Israel via Jordan

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Poland is organising an evacuation for its nationals currently stranded in Israel, using neighbouring Jordan as a transit route. The operation, announced by a deputy foreign minister, will target tourists and short-term visitors.

"We assume we will be ready in the next few dozen hours, (the evacuation) will concern those who are stuck as tourists and those staying for a short stay," Henryka Moscicka-Dendys, a deputy foreign minister of Poland, told reporters on Monday.