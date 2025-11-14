Poland prepares first-ever military satellite launch

HQ

Poland is moving forward with its first military satellite project, planning to launch three reconnaissance satellites this month. Developed by Finnish manufacturer ICEYE and Poland's state-run defense group PGZ subsidiary Wojskowe Zakłady Łączności No 1, the initiative will mark the start of Warsaw's military space capabilities.

The satellites, equipped with synthetic aperture radar (SAR), are set to be deployed aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 during the Transporter-15 mission. Initially scheduled for November 11, the launch has been postponed to November 19. Defense officials said the system will significantly enhance Poland's military reconnaissance amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Expanding Poland's military space reach

Polish Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk emphasizes that the satellites will give the armed forces advanced targeting and imaging capacities, joining the ranks of countries with independent military reconnaissance capabilities. The MikroSAR program initially includes three satellites, with an option for three more, under a contract worth around $237 million.

ICEYE CEO Rafał Modrzewski notes that the SAR satellites will allow the military to capture images with 25-centimeter resolution. Additional reconnaissance satellites ordered from Airbus are planned for launch by 2027, forming part of a French-Polish constellation to further expand Poland's ability to collect and analyze critical military intelligence from space.