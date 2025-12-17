Poland plans to lay millions of landmines along its eastern border with Russia and Belarus

HQ

Poland is preparing to restart the production of anti-personnel landmines for the first time since the Cold War, with plans to deploy them along its eastern border and potentially supply them to Ukraine.

We know this thanks to a new exclusive coming from Reuters. The move marks a sharp shift in European security thinking as tensions with Russia continue to rise. "We are interested in large quantities as soon as possible," Deputy Defence Minister Pawel Zalewski tells Reuters.

Part of Poland's "East Shield" programme

The mines would form part of Poland's "East Shield" programme, a vast fortification project stretching along the borders with Belarus and Russia's Kaliningrad enclave. Deputy defence minister Pawel Zalewski said Warsaw wants large quantities of the weapons "as soon as possible" to reinforce what it sees as a vulnerable frontier.

Production could begin as early as next year, once Poland completes its withdrawal from the 1997 Ottawa Convention, which bans anti-personnel mines. That withdrawal is expected to take effect in February 2026. Several other countries bordering Russia have announced similar exits from the treaty, citing the deteriorating security environment.

State-owned defence firm Belma says Poland could ultimately deploy millions of mines along its 800-kilometre eastern border and ramp up production dramatically. While domestic needs would come first, officials confirmed that excess output could be exported to allies, including Ukraine, which is also leaving the treaty.