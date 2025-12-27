Poland plans €2 billion anti-drone shield on eastern border to face growing Russian threat

HQ

Poland is preparing to build a major new line of anti-drone defences along its eastern border, spending more than €2bn to protect itself against what officials see as a growing threat from Russia.

Deputy defence minister Cezary Tomczyk says (via The Guardian) that the new system would start becoming operational within six months and be fully completed within two years. It will stretch along Poland's borders with Belarus and Russia's Kaliningrad region.

The defences will include several layers, such as machine guns, cannons, missiles and electronic systems designed to jam hostile drones. Some of the weapons would only be used in extreme situations, as firing them in peacetime carries risks, Tomczyk says.

Poland accelerated the project after multiple suspected Russian drones crossed into Polish airspace earlier this year. Those incidents forced airport closures, prompted fighter jets to scramble and caused damage on the ground when drones were shot down. Polish officials believe the intrusions were meant to test Poland's response without triggering open conflict.

The project will mostly be funded through European Union defence loans, with additional money coming from Poland's national budget. It will be linked to existing border fortifications and part of a broader effort known as the "Eastern Shield," which also includes physical barriers and new logistics hubs near the border.

Poland has increasingly put itself on a war footing during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, boosting defence spending to 4.7% of GDP, one of the highest levels in the EU. Officials say sabotage and hybrid attacks linked to Russian intelligence have also increased.